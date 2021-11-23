Insider Selling: Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Sells 42,857 Shares of Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Rosenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of Primo Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $744,813.90.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $20.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Primo Water by 0.9% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

