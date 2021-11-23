Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Sells 30,734 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 30,734 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $237,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NG stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 399,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 9,380,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,135,000 after buying an additional 1,026,750 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 30,724 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.