Insider Selling: Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LINC opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $191.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.77 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 221,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

