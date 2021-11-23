Insider Selling: Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) CAO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.73.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,539,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,689,000 after acquiring an additional 893,538 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,446,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.