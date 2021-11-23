Insider Selling: eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Sells 7,241 Shares of Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $58,796.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EFTR opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $40.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. Equities analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,503,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

EFTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

