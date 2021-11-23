Insider Buying: MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) insider Richard Douglas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,112 ($14.53) per share, with a total value of £222,400 ($290,567.02).

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at GBX 809.50 ($10.58) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.43, a quick ratio of 20.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 936.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 954.10. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 380 ($4.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,235 ($16.14). The company has a market cap of £815.68 million and a P/E ratio of -58.65.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.