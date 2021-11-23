Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases 70,300 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 70,300 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,978 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $396,406.26.

On Monday, October 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 39,975 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $448,919.25.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,407 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,448.86.

On Monday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 13,200 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 28,790 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,478.60.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,150 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $104,218.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 37,935 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $431,700.30.

Brightcove stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,693. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $406.39 million, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Brightcove by 6.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brightcove by 1.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BCOV. Northland Securities cut Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

