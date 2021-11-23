Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $88.30 Average PT from Analysts

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.30.

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

