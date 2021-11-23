Inchcape’s (INCH) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 910 ($11.89) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INCH. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,021 ($13.34) to GBX 986 ($12.88) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of LON INCH opened at GBX 851.50 ($11.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 830.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 828.75. Inchcape has a one year low of GBX 585 ($7.64) and a one year high of GBX 940.50 ($12.29). The firm has a market cap of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53.

In related news, insider John Langston bought 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,046.72 ($2,674.05).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

