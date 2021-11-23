Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMPUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Impala Platinum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

IMPUY opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Impala Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.