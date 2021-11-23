Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,743 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Immutep were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immutep in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immutep during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMP stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. Immutep Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMMP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Immutep in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immutep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Immutep Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of breast cancer and melanoma. The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

