II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $844.64 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. 39,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a 1 year low of $54.35 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on IIVI. TheStreet cut II-VI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.93.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

