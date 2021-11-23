IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,913,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,994. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.78. IHS Markit has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $132.35. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.