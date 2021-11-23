IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 8%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price dropped 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $47.43. Approximately 1,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

IGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of -1.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,812 shares of company stock worth $235,667. Corporate insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1,052.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,214 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

