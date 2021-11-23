IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Shares Down 2%

IG Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.598 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.06%.

About IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY)

IG Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of an online trading platform. It offers access to financial markets including shares, indices, foreign exchange, commodities, and binaries. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

