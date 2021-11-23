IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 3,304 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

