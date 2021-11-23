IFP Advisors Inc Has $291,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.04. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

