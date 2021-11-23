IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 84.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $149.38 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teradyne from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

