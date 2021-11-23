IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,672,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,754,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.98 and a 52 week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

