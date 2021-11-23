IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 230 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.6% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,247 shares of company stock worth $1,345,760 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $268.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.33. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.81 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.