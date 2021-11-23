IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 245 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $1,177,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,970,864 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.84.

EW stock opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $109.50.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

