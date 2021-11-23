IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Moody’s by 88.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Moody’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $709,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

Shares of MCO opened at $384.57 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

