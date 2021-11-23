IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.22 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,339 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,855,076 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $411,084,000 after purchasing an additional 407,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $159,407.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,934 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $70.24. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.04.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

