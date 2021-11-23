IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.93 Million Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,576,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

