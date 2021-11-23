IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,426,362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786,660 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,863,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $472,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,492 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,974,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,899,000 after buying an additional 2,163,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 315.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,574,000 after buying an additional 1,981,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $144.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.24 and its 200 day moving average is $114.17. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.