IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 93 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after buying an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $434,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $618.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.01 and a 12-month high of $659.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $580.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.96.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total transaction of $1,943,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,256 shares of company stock worth $21,516,881 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.