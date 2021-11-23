IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,032 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,615 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,609,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director David S. Wichmann bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $1,049,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,244 shares of company stock valued at $26,774,035. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

