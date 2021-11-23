IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 25 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $763,000. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,721.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,828.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,695.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.