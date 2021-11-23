IFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,567,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 373,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after purchasing an additional 351,633 shares during the period. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SRNE opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

