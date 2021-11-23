IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IEX. Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,187. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 160,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after buying an additional 32,889 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 2,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.