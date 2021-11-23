IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the October 14th total of 832,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 101.1 days.

Shares of IDXAF opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $306.17 million and a PE ratio of -9.71.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA is engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensor and on-card enrollment solution. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

