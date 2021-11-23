Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.54

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 61716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $778.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 179,317 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 408.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 502,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ideanomics during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

