Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $2,798.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00091227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.93 or 0.07278895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,100.93 or 1.00371459 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,925,573 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.