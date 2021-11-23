IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBEX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. IBEX has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.80 million, a P/E ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.46.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IBEX will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IBEX by 24.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IBEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

