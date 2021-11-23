IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IBEX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.
NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. IBEX has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.80 million, a P/E ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IBEX by 24.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IBEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.
