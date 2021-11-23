Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Position Reduced by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HYFM opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $95.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

