Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Purchases New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 171.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.79.

Shares of STT stock opened at $97.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.59. State Street Co. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $100.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

