HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Raised to $970.00 at Argus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $930.00 to $970.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUBS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $795.44.

HubSpot stock opened at $783.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $759.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $646.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $347.78 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -471.90 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,609 shares of company stock worth $53,307,462. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

