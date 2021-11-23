Huazhu Group (HTHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts expect Huazhu Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of HTHT stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 168.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $64.53.
Huazhu Group Company Profile
Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
