Huazhu Group (HTHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Huazhu Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, analysts expect Huazhu Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 168.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.