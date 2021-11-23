Hord Achieves Market Cap of $14.80 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $14.80 million and approximately $789,961.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hord has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00070081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00073944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00091932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.44 or 0.07234841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,427.97 or 1.00246368 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,106,627 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

