HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 9,110 Shares of Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $286,509.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $516.56 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.17.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 57,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.