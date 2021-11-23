Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.25 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HMLP. Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE HMLP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.40. 365,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,992. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMLP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.