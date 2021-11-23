Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Down to $3.88

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.88, but opened at $3.54. Hippo shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.62.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

