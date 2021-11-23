High Tide (TSE:HITI) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of High Tide (TSE:HITI) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a C$8.75 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of High Tide in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of High Tide in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

