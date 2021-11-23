High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

HITI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:HITI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,151. High Tide has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of High Tide by 83.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 142,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter worth about $132,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

