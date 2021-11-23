High Pines Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.00. 258,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,639,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $381.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.28.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.