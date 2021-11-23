High Pines Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. High Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 97.5% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,245 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $87,599.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,386 shares of company stock valued at $501,771,069 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $31.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,909.83. The stock had a trading volume of 30,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,938. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,857.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,699.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

