Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the October 14th total of 7,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 32.8% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.