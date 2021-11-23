Head to Head Survey: Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) & Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Venus Concept and Beauty Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venus Concept $78.01 million 0.96 -$81.71 million ($0.68) -2.03 Beauty Health N/A N/A -$38.91 million N/A N/A

Beauty Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venus Concept.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.1% of Venus Concept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Venus Concept and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venus Concept -32.45% -74.67% -18.95% Beauty Health N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Venus Concept and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Venus Concept 0 1 2 0 2.67 Beauty Health 0 0 8 0 3.00

Venus Concept presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.86%. Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $29.13, suggesting a potential upside of 1.20%. Given Venus Concept’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Venus Concept is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Summary

Beauty Health beats Venus Concept on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc. develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded on November 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems. The company also provides HydraFacial CONNECT platform, a three-level industry certification program that will advance aesthetic professionals' skills and give them recognition, respect, and rewards; and system surgical smoke evacuators that vacuums the plume created by laser and electrocautery treatments, such as hair removal, tattoo removal, erbium, and veterinary procedures. Its system surgical smoke evacuators are used by hospitals, plastic surgeons, cosmetic surgeons, OB/GYN, veterinarians, and others. In addition, it offers marketing support services. Its products are distributed worldwide through its sales network. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Signal Hill, California with a location in Long Beach, California.

