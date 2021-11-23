Head to Head Survey: Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) & Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) and Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fastly and Qualys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $290.87 million 16.66 -$95.93 million ($1.83) -22.54 Qualys $362.96 million 14.11 $91.57 million $1.83 72.10

Qualys has higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qualys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and Qualys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly -62.16% -17.85% -9.71% Qualys 18.41% 18.00% 9.71%

Risk & Volatility

Fastly has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Fastly and Qualys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 1 8 0 0 1.89 Qualys 1 7 3 0 2.18

Fastly presently has a consensus price target of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.43%. Qualys has a consensus price target of $122.56, indicating a potential downside of 7.12%. Given Fastly’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than Qualys.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Fastly shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Qualys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qualys beats Fastly on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc. provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded by Philippe F. Courtot on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

