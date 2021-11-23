Head to Head Survey: 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) vs. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 1stdibs.Com and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1stdibs.Com 0 2 4 0 2.67 MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. 0 1 6 0 2.86

1stdibs.Com currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.70%. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus target price of $38.29, indicating a potential upside of 45.41%. Given 1stdibs.Com’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 1stdibs.Com is more favorable than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Profitability

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1stdibs.Com N/A N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. -7.76% -2.13% -1.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of 1stdibs.Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1stdibs.Com and MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1stdibs.Com $81.86 million 5.94 -$12.53 million N/A N/A MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. $737.44 million 3.02 -$38.91 million ($0.68) -38.72

1stdibs.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MYT Netherlands Parent B.V..

Summary

1stdibs.Com beats MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Munich, Germany.

